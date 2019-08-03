World Anvil is a set of worldbuilding tools that helps you create, organize and store your world setting.
With wiki-like articles, interactive maps, historical timelines, an RPG Campaign Manager and a full novel-writing software, we have all the tools you’ll need to run your RPG Campaign or write your novel!
Tabletop RPG Gamemaster, West Marches game team, LARP Storyteller, RPG designer, original RPG content creator.
Novels, book series, novellas, flash fiction, graphic novels, serial fiction, screen writing.
Pure worldbuilder, graphic artist, conlanger, game developer, illustrator, living world creator.
Tabletop RPG player, LARPer, Original Character creator, deep roleplay CRPG player.
Build the complete, living world behind your incredible novels, games and art using our inspirational toolset.
Showcase your worldbuilding, novels, characters, campaigns, maps and timelines to perfection, and invite your fans and players to explore!
No more lost notebooks! Your work is backed up on eight different servers multiple times a day, and you can export your world too - so you'll never lose your progress!
Create by yourself or with a team - wherever you are in the world! Give different levels of access to different writers, and even let your fans or players contribute!
Monetize your worldbuilding to kickstart your creative career! Choose exactly who sees your work, and give exclusive access to customers, Patrons and supporters!
Join a community of over 750,000 worldbuilders and solve problems together! Make friends with like-minded creators and get inspired by community and competitions!
"There’s nothing like getting lost in the world you are creating and World Anvil helps you build the perfect map to navigate it easily"
Features for every worldbuilder! This doesn't include the specialized Campaign Management or Author Features - there's so much more to discover!
Write articles to detail and keep track of everything in your world! Choose from over 25 templates designed to inspire you with prompts and deepen your worldbuilding! Embed your maps, and include images, music and sound effects, and even secrets and spoiler markers, for an immersive reading experience.
Maps are great, but you know what's really cool? Linking your worldbuilding directly to a map! Or even linking maps to other maps, going from your world map all the way down to a city or a dungeon!
The maps feature will inspire you during the worldbuilding process, allowing you to quickly create articles you can flesh out later. Then, your readers and players can explore your world in an interactive way like never before!
Worlds are interconnected, and the rigorous linking system in World Anvil helps you reflect that! You can
You can capture all your ideas, and you'll never lose track of your flashes of inspiration again!
Keep track of everything that's happened in your world with Timelines! Use parallel timelines to track events in a specific country or for a character. Separate your timelines into eras and use a variety of specialized timeline features to display your events the way you want.
When you're writing in flow or mid-game session, you need your information at your fingertips.
World Anvil allows you to search and find everything in your world quicker than ever!
Search your whole world by typing 3 letters in any search bar. Mark your articles with tags to find them even more easily!
Organization is beautiful! Keep your worldbuilding organized with nested categories - and nest articles under articles - and create a stunning table of contents for your world!
Display the most important categories on your world's main page with book-style covers, to help your readers dive into your world.
The ULTIMATE POWER - control exactly who can see your articles, your secrets and the layers of your maps!
What to write next? The TODO list tracks all your articles yet to be written. You'll feel great when you tick them off!
Get inspired by your own productivity with our Word Count bar! Set your own targets and smash them!
Use the mobile-friendly, OneNote-style notebook when inspiration hits on the go!
Set the mood with soundtracks, immerse readers with sound effects, and narrate your articles, chapters and short stories!
